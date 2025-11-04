China sees Iran as an attractive investment destination

TEHRAN – Chinese companies view Iran as an appealing destination for industrial investment, said Tan Kai, President of the Iran Federation of Overseas Chinese Association, during a forum on economic cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

Tan noted that bilateral trade between Iran and China reached $13.4 billion last year, adding that the figure could rise substantially through expanded cooperation.

He emphasized Iran’s role as a key member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and said Chinese firms are particularly interested in developing partnerships in industrial sectors.

He added that China is home to over 58 million private factories, offering diverse and flexible models of foreign investment that could help support Iran’s economic growth.

Former Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi, also speaking at the meeting, underlined the importance of strengthening Iran’s economic ties with eastern partners. He said that amid sanctions, strategic collaboration with China could play a vital role in mitigating economic pressures.

Meanwhile, Hamed Vafaee, professor of Chinese studies at the University of Tehran, said relations between the two countries need deeper transformation and mutual understanding. He noted that Iran remains an indispensable partner in China’s global development trajectory, underscoring the necessity of broadening bilateral cooperation.

