Iran ConMine 2025 underway in Tehran as mining sector eyes digital transformation

TEHRAN – The 19th Iran International Exhibition for Mines, Mining, Construction Machinery and Related Industries and Equipment (Iran ConMine 2025) is underway in Tehran, bringing together senior officials, domestic and foreign mining companies, and industry experts to showcase the latest technologies and cooperation opportunities in the mining and mineral industries sector.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of Vajihollah Jafari, deputy minister of Industry, Mine and Trade for mining affairs; Masoud Samieinejad, head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO); Mohammadreza Bahraman, head of Iran Mine House; and representatives from several countries.

Held under the theme “The future of mining through artificial intelligence,” the exhibition runs until November 5 at Tehran’s International Permanent Fairground. It is regarded as the country’s largest and most influential specialized event for the mining and related industries.

A total of 185 Iranian and 29 foreign companies from countries including Spain, Belarus, Turkey, China, Japan, and South Korea are participating. Counting subsidiaries and holding groups, the exhibition hosts over 400 enterprises across multiple halls.

This year’s edition focuses on the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies—such as machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and smart automation systems—in improving efficiency, safety, and sustainability across mining operations.

Organizers say Iran ConMine 2025 aims to contribute to the Seventh National Development Plan’s objectives, including achieving 13 percent growth in the mining sector and attracting $50 billion in investment through innovation-driven industrial expansion.

