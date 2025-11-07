Iran to face Jordan in 2025 Asian Women's U16 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran will face Jordan Friday night in the 2025 Asian Women's U-16 Volleyball Championship 9th-12th place.

The Persians defeated Australia (25–23, 16–25, 25–17, 22–25, 17–15) on Thursday.

Setayesh Nasr Esfahani came to the rescue for Iran, putting on the finishing touches to prevent Australia from pulling off a comeback.

She scored 17 points for the Iranians. Zahra Jafari Khoulenjaniv and Taraneh Jamchi chimed in with 11 points each, while Melina Ghofrani added nine, including the game-winning ace.

Kazakhstan will battle Australia also on Friday, followed by the Iran-Jordan match later in the day.