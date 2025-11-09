Indigenous houses: forgotten treasures of Khorasan region

TEHRAN — Many cities and rural villages in Khorasan Razavi province, known for their rich history and central role in shaping Iranian culture and identity, hold hidden treasures of traditional architecture and authentic lifestyles reflected in their historical houses.

These monuments, which used to witness the thoughts of elites, prosperity of commerce and knowledge exchange, are currently exposed to negligence and destruction, ISNA wrote.

The value of historical houses lies in collective memory and spatial identity of the local people. The architecture of these houses, which has been based on the climatic elements such as central courtyards, and the use of windcatchers, manifests the indigenous art of our ancestors in adapting to Khorasan’s environment.

Mohammad Yavari, a restoration expert, said that restoration of Khorasan Razavi historical houses helps preserve the historical identity and leads to the economic and cultural development of the region.

Stressing that revival of historical houses across Khorasan Razavi cities is a must, he said that this process should be considered a sustainable investment. It can act as a cultural destination which enriches the experience of tourists and local economy, he added.

He explained that the economy of cultural heritage is a multi-dimensional marketing. “When a historical house is restored, it can have new functions which generate income; such as turning the monument into an eco-lodge, traditional restaurant, handicrafts shop or art studio.”

Yavari noted that this revival will lead to direct jobs, in which many people including the guards, restorers, chefs, curators and sales managers will benefit. As such, an abandoned monument will turn into an economic unit.”

He said that revival of historical monuments in Khorasan Razavi not only preserves the cultural heritage, it can also create economic and cultural opportunities. This measure can act as a bridge between historical memory and sustainable future and help all-out development of the province.

Revival of historical houses is a smart strategy for merging the cultural heritage with sustainable development. These houses can turn into dynamic centers through national will, public participation and creative management.

Also, Head of Bardaskan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Mohammad Nezamabadi said that the historical houses and precious textures of Bardaskan are assets which can boost the local economy in case of revival and proper exploitation.

He added that every restored house can turn into an accommodation site, a productive handicrafts workshop, or a live cultural center.

Nezamabadi called shortage of credits as one of the main hindrances, adding that the cultural heritage needs budget. The allocated credits only suffice the urgent works and preliminary demarcation, he added.

“We can cede the eligible monument to the private sector to restore them for eco-lodges, traditional restaurants or art galleries.”

He said that there are 274 historical, religious, and cultural monuments across the city, announcing the efforts to register 24 monuments on the National Heritage List.

Every monument which is nationally registered, will have an identical document and the illegal excavators cannot easily have access to it , he added.

