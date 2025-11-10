BEIRUT — Lebanon’s future is increasingly dictated by external powers, particularly the United States, as its embassy in Beirut and visiting delegations from its Treasury and State Departments are exerting decisive political, financial, and diplomatic influence.

Amid economic collapse, political fragmentation, and repeated security threats, Washington pressures Lebanon to align with its strategic objectives, focusing on two main goals: encouraging negotiations with Israel over border and security issues, and limiting Hezbollah’s political and military influence.

Although these measures are officially framed as efforts to “stabilize” Lebanon and restore sovereignty, in practice they deepen domestic divisions and increase Lebanon’s dependence on foreign guidance.

Senior U.S. envoys frequently meet with the president, prime minister, and financial regulators, pressing for strict compliance with international sanctions.

While presented as administrative reforms, these interventions carry far-reaching political consequences, reshaping the distribution of power and the control of financial resources within the Lebanese state.

Beyond formal diplomacy, the embassy actively shapes public perception by portraying Hezbollah as a persistent threat.

By framing sanctions and interventions as protective for Lebanese citizens, the U.S. normalizes its interference, delegitimizes domestic actors, and reinforces the image of being both protector and regulator.

Economic and financial leverage

Economic coercion remains central to Washington’s strategy. Sanctions target Hezbollah’s networks and increasingly extend to politicians, businessmen, and institutions perceived to support the resistance. This expansive sanctions regime has strained Lebanon’s fragile banking sector and isolated it from international financial systems.

American directives demanding “maximum financial vigilance” have led Lebanese banks to overcomply, often restricting or freezing accounts even without formal sanctions.

For example, Blom Bank and Credit Libanais limited withdrawals from government compensation funds for families displaced by Israeli airstrikes.

Treating humanitarian aid as subject to financial restrictions delays reconstruction, erodes public trust, and blurs the line between counterterrorism and collective punishment.

Financial coercion links Lebanon’s economic survival to political compliance with U.S. priorities. Access to international funding and IMF support is conditioned on concessions such as curbing Hezbollah’s influence or participating in border negotiations with Israel.

This dynamic entrenches structural dependency, concentrates leverage in Washington’s hands, and undermines domestic autonomy.

Strategic messaging and repetition

The embassy’s messaging is consistent and deliberate. Statements over the past five years repeatedly portray Hezbollah as a destabilizing force, justifying sanctions as protective for Lebanon.

In January 2022, the U.S. framed sanctions as being “in solidarity with the Lebanese people, whose security and sovereignty remain threatened due to Hezbollah’s corrupt and destabilizing activities.” Similar statements appeared in March 2022, May 2021, and February 2020, reflecting a sustained effort to maintain a narrative of continuous threat.

The goal is to shape public perception. By consistently presenting Hezbollah as a danger, the embassy legitimizes sanctions and foreign intervention. Its language (phrases like “ensuring Lebanon’s security” or “protecting regional stability”) masks a coordinated effort to influence internal politics while appearing benevolent.

The implications are profound: repeated framing of Hezbollah as a threat constrains domestic political space, fosters dependency on external guidance, and reinforces structural imbalances in Lebanon’s political and economic systems.

The embassy’s communications operate not merely as diplomatic statements but as tools of psychological and political influence, shaping both domestic and regional discourse.