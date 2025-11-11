Tehran hosting electricity, renewable energy exhibitions

TEHRAN – The 25th Iran International Electricity Industry Exhibition and the 15th International Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition opened on Tuesday at Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds.

For the first time, the two major exhibitions are being held jointly, creating a broader platform for technical, educational, and commercial exchange across the electricity and renewable energy sectors.

According to the Energy Ministry’s Public Relations Director, Gholamhossein Moghimi, the event will include three expert meetings, eight specialized workshops, two student sessions, and one conference during its run.

He said the exhibition is not just a place for showcasing products but a venue that could shape the future path of industrial and commercial ventures.

Moghimi added that the specialized sessions will address topics such as private sector investment opportunities in power and renewable energy, financing renewable power plants, and developing small-scale energy enterprises.

A total of 724 domestic and foreign companies are participating this year, including firms from China, Turkey, Germany, India, and Italy, along with several neighboring countries. Their participation, he said, provides a mutual opportunity to expand energy cooperation and develop electricity markets.

Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi, speaking at the opening ceremony, described the exhibition as a platform for dialogue and cooperation among industry players, emphasizing the need to use such opportunities to enhance Iran’s power and renewable energy sectors.

