Deputy Minister highlights key role of nomadic women in sustainable development

TEHRAN - Nomadic women play a crucial role in sustaining Iran’s tribal communities and are a determining factor in achieving social and economic sustainability, Deputy Cultural Heritage Minister Ali Darabi said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a national gathering titled “Developing Entrepreneurial Skills of Nomadic Women Who Carry Intangible Cultural Heritage to Achieve Sustainable Livelihoods,” held at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Darabi said nomadic women are not only guardians of language, art, and ritual, but also the invisible pillars supporting the vitality of nomadic societies, Mehr news agency reported.

Darabi referred to a 2024 decision by the ministry’s council approving a project to empower nomadic women in West and Central Asia as part of broader efforts to enhance cultural development. He said the project launched a series of meetings focused on strengthening the role of local communities, documenting and transmitting traditional knowledge, and reconnecting policymaking with culture.

“We believe that sustainable development emerges from within culture and from the heart of living communities,” Darabi said. “It is time for indigenous knowledge and climate wisdom, alongside modern science, to be placed at the center of the country’s development and cultural policymaking.”

He added that the living heritage of nomads should be viewed not only as a legacy of the past but also as a guide to the future--one that promotes harmony with nature while supporting progress.

Darabi expressed hope that the outcomes of the gathering would contribute to sharing successful local experiences with other member countries.

He also underscored the need to recognize and support the stability and growth of nomadic communities through the empowerment of women. “By emphasizing nomadic women’s skills, professions, and employment, we can better understand their role in sustaining both production systems and family life,” he said.

KD