Saveh holds Samanu-Pazan ritual to mark Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra martyrdom

TEHRAN--Samanu-Pazan ritual is held by the people of Saveh city in Markazi province, during the mourning days of martyrdom of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) as in previous years.

Samanu is a traditional Iranian sweet paste made entirely from mashed germinated wheat. This year, the historical house of Moghaddaszadeh in Saveh is hosting this ceremony, ISNA reported.



Samanu-Pazan ritual is performed to commemorate Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) and the five members of Prophet Muhammad's Household (The five members of Al-Aba refer to the Prophet of Islam himself, his beloved daughter Hazrat Fatemeh (SA), his son-in-law Imam Ali (AS) and his grandchildren Imam Hassan (AS) and Imam Hussein (AS).

The historic Moghaddaszadeh House, a Qajar mansion with a pomegranate garden and tiled veranda (iwan), hosted hundreds of citizens on Wednesday night who rolled up their sleeves to boil the Samanu pot for the tables of their neighbors, but the turning point of the ceremony was the arrival of the caravan of Razavi honorary servants from Imam Reza (AS) Holy Shrine.

The Razavi servants, participating in the Samanu-Pazan ritual, blessed the Samanu pots with the blessing of the shrine and mixed the tears of joy of the mourners of Hazrat Fatemeh (AS) with the whispering the special prayer.

The servants first circled the copper pots, recited Salawat Khase (special prayer) of Imam Reza (AS) loudly, and then sprinkled the pure rose water of the shrine on the wheat sprouts. Every stirring of the Samanu pot was accompanied by sending blessings upon the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and every boiling of the Samanu was accompanied by the mention of ‘Ya Fatemeh’. People were shedding tears.

Saveh Mayor Reza Mesbahi said that Samanu-Pazan is not just a ritual; it is a practical class in empathy.

He added that the municipality played the role of facilitator in the Samanu-Pazan ritual so that the people themselves could be the stage directors.

From providing the infrastructure to preparing the courtyard of the historic Moghaddaszadeh house, everything was done so that the citizens could feel that this ceremony belonged to them, he pointed out.

Also, Head of Saveh Islamic City Council Saeed Karimi referred to the enthusiastic presence of the youth and said that this ritual means that the Samanu-Pazan during the martyrdom days of Hazrat Fatemeh (AS) is a living tradition.

He announced the approval of a special budget for Saveh’s Native Events Calendar, adding that Samanu-Pazan, Yalda night (Shab-e Chelleh), and even the Rain Prayer ritual are all included in the council's annual program so that the identity of Saveh can be passed on from generation to generation.

The religious rituals, regardless of their religious dimensions, are an important part of the historical and cultural traditions of this land and are valuable and worthy of preservation as intangible heritage, and hosting the Samanu-Pazan ritual during the mourning days of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (AS) in one of the historical monuments of Saveh has resulted in the synergy of the identity elements of this city.

The tradition of Samanu preparation is deeply rooted in family heritage, with recipes passed down from grandparents to grandchildren. Remarkably, the Samanu made in this region can last up to two years without refrigeration, a testament to its unique quality and preservation techniques.

The ritual not only celebrates this local product but also aligns with the spirit of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, where Samanu is one of the seven items placed on the Haft-Seen table, symbolizing renewal and the arrival of spring.

KD

