IFRC official: IRCS is a key humanitarian actor

TEHRAN – Hossam Elsharkawi, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has highlighted the role of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) as one of the region's and the world's key humanitarian actors.

Lauding the IRCS efforts, Elsharkawi congratulated Pirhossein Kolivand’s re-election as the head of the IRCS, saying that the IRCS decisions are highly effective at international levels, IRNA reported.

The official made the remarks in an online meeting with Kolivand on Thursday. During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways to foster collaborative efforts, develop rescue systems to enhance the country's preparedness and response capabilities, and conduct international meetings and conferences in Iran.

The IRCS proposed hosting an international Islamic youth conference and the conference of leaders of national societies from Islamic countries.

The two sides also emphasized the need to implement the previously signed memoranda of understanding between the two organizations to lay the ground for promoting educational, operational, and logistic collaborations.

The IRCS also suggested introducing an expert to follow up on managerial and technical cooperation with the Regional Office for MENA.

Joint efforts

On September 8, the IRCS, in cooperation with the IFRC and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), held a workshop on the vital importance of rehabilitation.

“Rehabilitation is not just about providing medical services. It restores lives,” the head of the IFRC delegation in Iran, Faisal Mahboob, said.

“We are here since we have a shared mission that is helping people to regain dignity, independence, and hope through health and rehabilitation,” the IRCS website quoted Mahboob as saying.

The official made the remarks online while addressing a workshop on becoming familiar with the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement services in the treatment and rehabilitation sectors.

The official went on to say that “Strategy 2030 reminds us of three key priorities: strengthening local measures so that societies can rely on their strengths and capabilities, investing in the future so that young people and volunteers get ready for leadership, and promoting collaborative efforts since no one society can face a crisis alone.”

Attending the workshop, Cassard said, “This initiative highlights our joint commitment and mutual understanding within the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement; it underscores the critical role we play in delivering humanitarian action.”

In March, the IRCS and the ICRC discussed ways to expand collaborations to promote supportive and medical services, particularly rehabilitation services across the country.

During a meeting held on March 13, Cassard stressed the need to prevent disabilities and develop psychosocial support services in less privileged areas. These valuable actions can pave the way for further cooperation.

For her part, Razieh Alishvandi, the director of the IRCS for international affairs, highlighted the successful partnership between the two organizations. Lauding the ICRC’s endeavours in the country, the official stressed the importance of holding training courses on international humanitarian law (IHL) and the need to get acquainted with the Red Cross movement.

The IRCS has taken various measures to serve the people utilizing the capacity of 270,000 personnel, relief workers, and volunteers, she noted.

Cassard commended the IRCS for taking measures during the Nowruz holidays and announced the ICRC’s readiness to support the IRCS in organizing the World Red Crescent Day and expanding medical, rehabilitation, and humanitarian services in underprivileged areas

In February, the IRCS and the ICRC agreed to establish a joint secretariat on rehabilitation services in Tehran.

During a meeting in Tehran to prepare for the first international conference on physical disability and rehabilitation, Kolivand said that rehabilitation is an essential part of universal health coverage.

“Due to war and other accidents, rehabilitation services are greatly needed in the country. That’s why the Society started providing rehabilitation services and manufacturing prostheses and orthotics. Currently, 200 rehabilitation centers are operating in Iran, and the conference will focus on the activities of these centers,” he added.

MT/MG

