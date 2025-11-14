Ardabil to offer 110 tourism investment opportunities at intl. forum

TEHRAN - Ardabil will present 110 identified tourism investment opportunities at an international forum scheduled to be held in the northwestern Iranian province, the provincial tourism chief said on Thursday.

Jalil Jabari, director-general of the Ardabil Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, told reporters that the opportunities have been prepared for introduction to potential investors ahead of the international investment forum.

He said Ardabil’s natural, historical and cultural assets including Mount Sabalan, mineral hot springs, historical monuments such as the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble, local customs, tourism model zones and target villages, make tourism one of the province’s main development pillars.

Jabari said Ardabil hosts about six million tourists annually and has more than 15,000 accommodation beds, making it one of the country’s major tourism hubs. He then underlined that provincial development policies define tourism as a foundation for sustainable growth.

The official noted that the department, in cooperation with other bodies and through a specialized tourism committee, has identified 110 defined investment opportunities and about 24 special potential projects for presentation at the forum.

According to Jabari, the projects include hotels, recreational and accommodation complexes, hydrotherapy centers, apartment hotels and eco-lodges. He said required clearances have been obtained from agencies including utility providers of gas, electricity and telecommunications companies, and the projects are ready for investor engagement.

Jabari said successful investment cases in the province will also be showcased at a side exhibition to help investors assess the environment. An investment advisory desk will address legal, tax and technical questions, and a specialized tourism meeting will introduce unnamed opportunities and legal incentives.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official said that eight national tourism holding companies have so far expressed readiness to implement projects worth about 200 trillion rials ($200 million) in the province, including five-star hotels, wellness villages, tourism complexes and inbound tour programs. Some projects will be launched or formal cooperation agreements will be signed during the forum, he added.

Jabari said between 350 trillion and 400 trillion rials ($350 million to $400 million) have already been invested in tourism projects in Ardabil, with progress in some cases ranging from 20% to 70%. He said 90 projects are currently underway, providing an estimated 4,000 direct and indirect jobs.

In addition, the official highlighted rising investor demand reflects confidence in the sector’s outlook. Provincial authorities and service agencies have increased support to expand domestic and foreign tourism investment, he added.

Ardabil, the provincial capital, is located in northwestern Iran about 61 km from the Caspian Sea on a high plain 1,400 meters above sea level, just east of Mount Sabalan. It experiences cold spells lasting into late spring.

AM