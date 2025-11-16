Mazandaran launches fam tour for Russian, Kazakh and Turkmen visitors

TEHRAN - A tourism event titled “Mazandaran, the Green Gateway of Iran” has begun with the arrival of tourism professionals and social media influencers from Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, the province’s deputy governor-general for economic affairs and tourism said on Sunday.

Mohammad-Ebrahim Toulaei said a familiarization tour is also being held to the visitors to introduce Mazandaran’s tourism potential to international markets as part of efforts to expand “tourism diplomacy” in northern Iran.

“This program is aimed at presenting the province’s tourism capacity at a transnational level and within the framework of developing northern tourism diplomacy,” ISNA quoted Toulaei as saying on Sunday.

He said Mazandaran’s strategic location on the southern coast of the Caspian Sea and its cultural ties with CIS countries )Commonwealth of Independent States) make it a suitable hub for regional engagement.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official noted that a Mazandaran Week event is designed as a combination of cultural, economic and media activities to present a realistic and dynamic image of the province. “It highlights rich nature, an active economy, and authentic cultural heritage.”

Toulaei said the six-day fam tour will include visits to tourism sites across eastern, central and western Mazandaran, as well as specialized meetings to discuss joint tourism routes.

He described the event as a platform for expanding cultural and economic cooperation. “The presence of Russian tourism managers and Kazakh influencers (and Turkmen counterparts) in Mazandaran introduces a new form of tourism diplomacy that can lead to lasting cooperation in health tourism, ecotourism, and green economy,” he said.

Last month, the ancient village of Kandelous in Mazandaran province was recognized among the world’s 52 best tourism villages for 2025, praising its rich cultural heritage, historical significance, and commitment to sustainable tourism. Nestled in the lush slopes of the Alborz Mountains, Kandelous is one of the oldest rural settlements in northern Iran. It is celebrated for its traditional stone houses, handicrafts, and hiking trails through the ancient Hyrcanian forests.

The picture-perfect province has long been a highly popular destination for domestic travelers. Its varied nature features the lush Hyrcanian forests, plains, prairies, and rainforests stretching from the sandy beaches of the Caspian Sea to the rugged and snowcapped Alborz sierra, including Mount Damavand and Alam-Kuh (Mount Alam). More than 800 registered historical and cultural sites, 338 km of shoreline, mineral springs in jungles and mountains, waterfalls, and caves are among the major tourist attractions in the province.

