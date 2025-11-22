Isfahan firms to promote Iran’s heritage at Madrid’s Fitur fair

TEHRAN--Five travel agencies from Isfahan province have been selected to participate in the Iranian pavilion at the Madrid International Fitur 2026 exhibition to introduce the city's cultural and historical capacities to the global tourists, said Amir Karamzadeh, tourism chief of the province.

He told ISNA that FITUR, or the International Tourism Trade Fair, which is held every year in Madrid, is the second largest tourism market in the world after ITB Berlin.

This event provides a unique platform for introducing the tourism, cultural and historical capacities of the countries, establishing professional interactions with international activists, and developing business and investment cooperation in the field of tourism, he said.

Karamzadeh emphasized that active presence in Fitur not only enables the development of the foreign tourist market, but also provides the basis for presenting a true and positive image of Iran to the global audience.

He added that participating in Fitur expo is a golden opportunity to develop the tourism market. For this event, investment packages have been prepared in Arabic and English, and special content has been produced in Spanish to be presented at the Iranian pavilion, he said. These measures will allow the private sector to introduce its capabilities and services internationally and establish direct contact with foreign agencies, he pointed out.

The tourism chief stated that no major challenges have been observed in the path of introducing Isfahan’s cultural heritage and tourism attractions. Minister of Cultural Heritage and Isfahan Governor-General have full support for these activities, he added.

Karamzadeh stated: “The biggest challenge we may face is the issue of Iranophobia, but with a smart presence, effective advertising, and the experience of foreign tourists, we are trying to gradually resolve this issue and present the true image of Iran to international audiences.”

He emphasized: “Fitur is a good opportunity to promote international cooperation, and B2B meetings will be held at this exhibition, and several memoranda of understanding will be signed between countries. The Minister of Cultural Heritage is also present at this event to facilitate the process of interactions and cooperation. Isfahan agencies will have the opportunity to establish contacts with foreign agencies and form effective cooperation to attract the foreign tourists. These understandings can play an important role in the development of inbound tourism in Iran and create new markets for Isfahan tourism.”

Karamzadeh continued: “Currently, the process of attracting foreign tourists in Isfahan is improving, and we are strongly focused on foreign tourism marketing. By producing visual content, targeted information packages, and offering investment packages, our presence at Fitur 2026 will be a golden opportunity to introduce Isfahan, promote international interactions, and develop the capacities of the private sector. By using the feedback of foreign tourists and analyzing their experiences, we strive to present a realistic and attractive image of Iran.”

Karamzadeh noted: “Our ultimate goal is to introduce Isfahan as a top destination in cultural, historical, and artistic tourism in the world, and our presence at Fitur 2026 will pave the way to achieving this goal and create new opportunities for the development of the province’s tourism economy.”

The presence of five Isfahan travel agencies in 2026, in addition to introducing the city's unique potential, is a symbol of the province's special attention to the development of foreign tourism and promotion of the private sector. By implementing these programs, Isfahan will take a big step towards attracting international tourists and introducing Iran's cultural heritage to the world, and will create a promising outlook for the sustainable development of tourism in this province.

KD

