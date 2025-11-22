Minister emphasizes restoration of UNESCO-registered Soltaniyeh Dome

TEHRAN—Minister of Cultural Heritage Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri has emphasized restoration of the UNESCO-registered Sotalniyeh Dome in Zanjan during his visit to this province.

He announced the government's serious planning to strengthen scientific, research, and restoration activities for this world-class monument and said that preservation of the Soltaniyeh Dome is a national and historical responsibility, IRIB reported.

Salehi-Amiri also said: “An amount of 300 billion rials ($300,000) was approved for restoration of Soltaniyeh Dome, and we are committed to spending this credit in full on this building at the earliest opportunity. Of course, the restoration needs of this complex are much more extensive than this amount, but the Government and Governor-General's Office consider it their duty to use all their power to protect, restore, and revive this enduring heritage.”

Stressing the need to strengthen the province’s role in the field of specialized studies, he added that the Cultural Heritage Ministry’s Research Institute should undertake research and restoration activities with the province’s management and scientific capacities, and the ministry will support this process with all its might.

He called Soltaniyeh Dome ‘a shining jewel in Iranian history and identity’ and stated: “Be assured that this huge dome will continue to shine in Iran and inhabitants of the world will be proud of it.”

Soltaniyeh Dome is one of the architectural masterpieces of the Islamic era in Iran, located in Soltaniyeh county, Zanjan province. This building was built as the tomb of Oljaytu, one of the Ilkhanid kings, in the early 14th century CE. This dome is considered one of the most important brick domes in the world due to its unique design and large dimensions. The height of this dome reaches about 48 meters and with its beautiful decorations and colorful tiling, it has given this historical monument a special look.

Also, during his visit to Katale-Khor Cave, the minister called this natural heritage as a symbol of the beauties of creation.

Emphasizing the need to develop infrastructure and attract investment, he announced that the ministry's definitive policy is to directly transfer the benefits of tourism in this region to the people of Garmab and the surrounding villages.

Referring to the unique capacities of the cave, he said: “We were able to visit this beautiful and amazing cave together with the provincial officials. I invite the dear people of Iran to experience firsthand this cave at least once; because the unique manifestations of nature and the most beautiful landscapes of creation can be seen in this place.”

Salehi-Amiri emphasized that the development of the Katale-Khor cave is a serious demand of local people and managers, adding: “This cave must be developed, its new capacities identified, and the possibility of its wider exploitation provided to tourists from all over the country. The ministry considers itself obliged to support this process with all its might.”

He continued by pointing out the need to improve access routes and said that completing the road leading to the cave is one of the serious prerequisites for developing tourism in Garmab. “I will follow up on this issue with the relevant minister and at national level.”

He also emphasized the need to provide conditions for presence of investors in developing the cave's tourism facilities, adding that creating welfare infrastructure and facilitating the presence of tourists is being pursued seriously.

