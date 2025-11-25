Iran produces 12.7m tons of steel products in 7 months

TEHRAN- Iran produced 12.708 million tons of steel products in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (September 23-October 22), Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) announced.

The Iranian Steel industry has been constantly developing over the past years against all the pressures and obstacles created by outside forces like the U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak that has severely affected the performance of the world’s top producers.

According to the report released by the World Steel Association (WSA) in late June, Iran moved up to ninth place among the world’s top steel producers, surpassing Brazil.

Data from the Iranian Steel Producers Association, citing figures from the World Steel Association, showed that Iran produced 14 million tons of steel in the first five months of 2025, including 3.4 million tons in May alone.

While Iran’s steel output from January to May fell by 5.3 percent compared to the same period last year, production in May rose by 4.5 percent year-on-year.

The World Steel Association has also announced that Iran’s steel producers ended 2024 with modest growth, as the country’s production of this key metal reached 31 million tons.

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the report from the World Steel Association shows that Iran’s steel production grew by 0.8 percent last year. This was despite an 8.2 percent decline in production during December, when energy shortages, particularly of gas and electricity, impacted output, reducing it to 2.6 million tons.

MA