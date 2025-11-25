19th Cinema Verite reveals line-up for Gaza Competition section

TEHRAN – The 19th Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Verite” has announced the line-up for the Gaza Competition section.

According to the announcement, 10 foreign documentaries will be screened in the section in the upcoming edition, set to be held from December 10 to 17 in Tehran, Mehr reported.

The films include “Gaza: A Stolen Childhood” directed by Moamen Ghonem, a 2024 joint production of Palestine and Qatar, “I Will Remember You” by Mohamed Rida Gueznai, “WAED” by Houssein Ali Kanso, “Palestine Lentils” by Hamdi Khalil Elhusseini and Samar Taher Lulu, “$17.74” by Justin Mashouf, “Still Playing” by Mohamed Mesbah, “A Man Fell” by Giovanni C. Lorusso, “Hind Under Siege” by Naji Fawwaz Mustafa, “Notes on an Exile” by Gustavo Castro, and “Free Words: A Poet from Gaza” by Abdullah Harun Ilhan.

A 2024 joint production of Palestine and Qatar, “Gaza: A Stolen Childhood” shows Mohammad, Farah, and Sabri, three among thousands of stories of Gaza's children who have been living through the war in the Strip since October 7, 2023. Over approximately one year, the director followed their life paths during the aggression and documented their suffering to answer the question, “What is war like in the eyes of Gaza's young children?”

“I Will Remember You” is a production of Morocco and Qatar in 2025. In it, a young Moroccan director stumbles upon an audio tape that his grandfather has recorded during the Arab-Israeli war of October 1973. He embarks on a journey searching for fragments of his grandfather’s footsteps. He then finds himself dealing with a group of ex-soldiers, forgotten by history, rejected by society, and unfairly treated by their country. His journey sheds light on the military and intimate past of the grandfather, and the experience of the Moroccan soldiers in the conflict; thus, it makes the grandson ponder over questions that are answered by the eternal reality of war.

A 2024 Palestine production, “Palestine Lentils” tells the story of a Palestinian chef and his role in using his hobby as a shield against the famine caused by the war in Gaza, preserving the spirit of resilience and hope within his community.

“$17.74” was made in 2024 in the U.S. It shows how a prisoner’s small act of compassion, a $17.74 donation to Gaza, sparked a movement that reached across the world. This short documentary tells the story of how even the smallest gesture can inspire hope.

A 2025 joint production of France and Palestine, “Still Playing” is inspired by real-life events and their own experiences of young video game creators who seek to make their own voices heard on the bangs of the industry.

Made in 2024, “A Man Fell” (Italy and Lebanon) depicts the Gaza Building, a former PLO hospital, a symbol of Palestinian survival in the refugee camp of Sabra (Beirut), North of the Shatila camp.

“Notes on an Exile” (Brazil and Palestine) is a 2025 documentary. Footage of the meeting with a Brazilian-Palestinian family in the West Bank in 2018 is revisited after October 7, 2023. What was supposed to be a film about the possibilities of coexistence in an occupied land turns into a brutal reflection on colonization, apartheid, genocide, and the recent proliferation of images of war, produced by the very victims of a massacre that repeats itself over time.

A production of 2024, “Free Words: A Poet from Gaza” (Egypt and Turkey) is a documentary detailing the life and experiences of Palestinian poet Mosab Abo Touha and his homeland, Palestine. The film delves into Mosab's journey as he navigates the complexities of living in oppression. This is not just a story of one poet; it is a testament to the universal struggle for freedom of expression and the enduring power of words to inspire change. The film captures the essence of creativity as a lifeline, illuminating the vital role that art plays in shaping narratives and fostering hope in a fractured world.

Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Vérité” is organized by the Documentary & Experimental Film Center (DEFC). The festival tries to express the relationship between reality and truth through documentary films.

SS/SAB