Convicted Israeli spy Pollard alleges rape by U.S. interrogators during custody

Convicted spy for Israel Jonathan Pollard claimed he was raped by U.S. interrogators while in custody, The Cradle reported Tuesday.

“I know what it’s like to be buried alive, I know what it’s like to be brutally treated, including being raped, I understand that, under interrogation,” Pollard said in an English-language interview with Kan’s Reshet Bet radio released Tuesday.



When the interviewer asked whether he meant he had been raped by U.S. interrogators after his arrest on espionage charges, Pollard responded, “Absolutely. And I’m glad some of the hostages [captives] are talking about it now.”



Pollard went on to say that “the people that interrogated me took a lot of pleasure in what they were doing, and they didn’t really care about what I answered. They actually took pleasure in hurting me. They never did that to a Soviet spy,” he said.



He did not name the department or agency that carried out the interrogations.