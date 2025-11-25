Tehran, Jakarta to foster scientific cooperation

TEHRAN – The head of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology’s center for international scientific cooperation, Farhad Yazdandoost, and the Indonesian Ambassador to Iran, Roliansyah Sumirat, have discussed ways to enhance research, educational, and cultural collaborations between Iran and Indonesia.

During a Monday meeting, the officials explored the potential for enhancing ties, particularly in the higher education sector, IRNA reported.

The two sides concurred to sign and implement new memoranda of understanding, conduct collaborative research projects, exchange professors and students, organize specialized meetings, dispatch academic delegations to reciprocal countries, and participate in regional programs.

The officials also conferred on the development of a joint industrial and technological fund to support universities and technological companies in implementing scientific research projects.

The establishment of a center for teaching Persian language in Indonesian universities to expand cultural relations between the two nations was among other issues discussed.

To promote the role of universities in regional and international science diplomacy, the officials highlighted the need for active participation in scientific meetings and networks, particularly in programs focusing on technical and vocational education and training (TVET), as well as D8 scientific initiatives.

Boosting sci-tech relations

On October 31, Sumirat emphasized the need to promote scientific, technological, and educational collaborations between Indonesia and Iran.

“Relations between Tehran and Jakarta need to be upgraded from political to technological cooperation,” IRNA quoted Sumirat as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting held at the University of Tehran on Wednesday to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“To reduce scientific dependence on developed countries, it is essential to establish a joint network in key areas such as information technology, artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy, and marine sciences between Iran and Indonesia,” he noted.

Referring to the membership of the two countries in institutions such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement, and BRICS, Sumirat emphasized the need for fostering synergy and cooperation between the two nations to address the problems of the Islamic world, the region, and the world.

The official also called for the expansion of ties in the fields of maritime governance, energy security, climate change, and the blue economy so that the sea becomes a factor for unity and creates a model of sustainable development.

The Indonesian ambassador also stated that Indonesia is opposed to any unilateral sanctions, and emphasized the necessity of resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through diplomacy; “Indonesia defends the right of all countries to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.”

For his part, Seyed Hamzeh Safavi Homami, a faculty member at the University of Tehran, underlined the importance of expanding relations between the two countries, particularly academic cooperation by signing memorandums of understanding.

MT/MG

