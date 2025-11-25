It is essential that Iran and US reset diplomacy

TEHRAN - Arman-e-Melli analyzed the uncertain state of talks between Iran and the United States.

According to the paper, in recent years, a dialogue has unfolded against a backdrop of deep-rooted mistrust; mistrust that not only draws on the historical experiences of both sides but also grows with each round of fruitless negotiations. In such an atmosphere, neither party is willing to retreat from its red lines. Washington continues to insist on its demands and to levy pressure, while Tehran refuses to accept negotiations in a pre-determined framework. This clash of positions has turned the process into a repetitive and exhausting cycle, one that leads neither to a lasting agreement nor to a reduction of tensions. The persistence of this situation demonstrates that previous mechanisms no longer have the necessary effectiveness. Moving forward requires a new framework, a different atmosphere, and a creative approach. Without establishing this new space, built on relative trust, a shared understanding of interests, and mechanisms that guarantee commitments, there can be no expectation of breaking the current deadlock. Thus, overcoming the present impasse is only possible if both sides recognize and accept the necessity of changing the environment and the method of negotiation.

Jam-e-Jam: SCO, BRICS, and EAEU provide opportunities for Iran's economic growth

In an analysis, Jam-e-Jam discussed the opportunities that Iran can grab to strengthen its economy. It wrote: Iran is currently in one of its most sensitive geopolitical and geoeconomic periods. The West has long tried to isolate Iran and separate it from global value chains, but now a historic window towards the East, specifically towards the Asian continent, has been opened for Tehran. Iran's full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, and the signing of a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) can be considered the three main pillars of the Islamic Republic's "Look East" policy. They can change the path of Iran's economic development for decades to come. In such an environment, if a "balanced foreign policy towards Asia" is accompanied by domestic economic reforms, a sustainable growth perspective for at least the next two decades can be outlined for Iran. Otherwise, this historic window, like many previous opportunities, will be lost.

Khorasan: The West views a disintegrated Iran as a way to contain

In a commentary, Khorasan examined the U.S. plan to confront China. The newspaper argues: Two blocs have been created in the world. On one side are the U.S. and the European troika, and on the other are China and Russia. In U.S. national security documents, China, Russia, and Iran are considered immediate threats. The U.S. recognizes that China is strategically advancing within the international system. Washington perceives Iran’s collapse and submission as a pathway to containing China. Capitulating or disintegrating Iran’s geography endangers China’s economic interests in the region, something that is considered a great benefit to the Americans. However, Russia and China understand that the way to overcome the Americans’ design is to maintain and strengthen the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran’s geographical integrity. Today, Iran has developed its power and authority in terms of discourse at the regional level due to its position at the center of gravity of the anti-arrogance bloc. A disintegrated Islamic Republic is a nightmare and terrifying for the national interests of Russia, China, Pakistan, and even the southern Persian Gulf states.

Iran: Regional diplomacy at Muscat

In the new round of his diplomatic tours, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi attended the Muscat Forum in Oman. This trip took place as the continuation of Israel's war plans against Lebanon, halt in nuclear negotiations, and chain of instability in West Asia have caused the regional political scene to change. In this context, Araghchi’s visit to Muscat underscores Tehran’s attempt to simultaneously navigate several sensitive dossiers, ranging from regional negotiations to pressing humanitarian and security challenges. It also highlights Oman’s enduring role as a traditional mediator in complex dialogues. His meeting with Badr Al-Busaidi, Oman’s Foreign Minister, to discuss regional developments; his engagement with officials from the Humanitarian Dialogue Center on threats to the international order; and his consultation with the UN Special Representative on Yemen collectively illustrate the Iranian foreign policy apparatus’s active use of diplomatic instruments. These efforts are further connected to Araghchi’s subsequent trip from Muscat to The Hague, where his participation in the conference on banning chemical weapons extends the scope of Iran’s diplomacy from regional concerns to the broader multilateral arena.