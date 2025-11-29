Cold atmospheric plasma clinic inaugurated in Bandar Abbas

TEHRAN - A specialized wound healing clinic based on modern cold atmospheric plasma technology was inaugurated on Saturday in the city of Bandar Abbas, southern Hormozgan Province.

Cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) has been proposed as a viable option for many biological and medical applications, given its capacity to reduce wound bacterial contamination and promote wound healing.

As the tenth of its kind in the country, the new clinic aims to provide therapeutic services to patients with chronic, diabetic, and infectious wounds, IRNA reported.

Cold atmospheric plasma has been shown to reduce microbial load without any known significant negative effects on healthy tissues, and this should enhance its possible application to any microbial infection site. It has also been shown to have anti-tumour effects.