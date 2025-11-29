Pomegranate Festival begins in Saveh

TEHRAN—Saveh’s Fourth National Pomegranate Festival, hosted by the historic Jameh Mosque of Saveh, began on Saturday with the presence of national and provincial officials, agricultural activists, and gardeners from across the country.

Announcing this, Head of Markazi Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Hossein Mahmoudi explained that the event was inaugurated with the presence of Markazi Governor-General, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, MPs representing Zarand, Kouhbanan, Saveh, Zarandieh, Tafresh, Ashtian and Farahan in the Iranian Parliament, and Head of the Agriculture, Water, Environment and Natural Resources Committee of the Iranian Parliament, Miras Aria (CHTN) reported.

Referring to the rich history of horticulture in Saveh, he said that in addition to introducing the capabilities of gardeners, Saveh National Pomegranate Festival is a valuable opportunity to attract the tourists, boost the market for products, and create interaction between those involved in agriculture sector and processing industries.

He clarified that the festival, which will last for 10 days, includes programs such as holding specialized training workshops, scientific and promotional meetings, presenting research achievements in the pomegranate field, showcasing the capacities of the related handicrafts, directly offering garden products, and performing native and cultural rituals. Mahmoudi stated that Jameh Mosque of Saveh is one of the oldest and most valuable historical monuments in the country.

“The combination of historical and cultural capacities with the introduction of agricultural capabilities has made this festival a unique event at the national level.”

Saveh’s Fourth National Pomegranate Festival will be open to the enthusiasts, tourists, and agricultural activists from all over the country until December 6, with the aim of supporting the producers, strengthening the agricultural economy, developing sustainable tourism, and better introduction of the Saveh Pomegranate brand.

The Pomegranate is native to Iran and eastward up to northern India. It is widely cultivated in most provinces of Iran, with different colors, sizes, and flavors. It is impressive to see the variety of pomegranates in the country. The ancient land is well-known for the quality of pomegranates and is the largest exporter of pomegranates in the world.

Every autumn, many pomegranate growers across the ancient country hold festivals to thank God and celebrate the harvest season. Alongside the grape and the fig, the pomegranate has played an important role throughout the Orient since the earliest times.

When it comes to Persian literature, the pomegranate (Anaar) is there bearing a metaphor or symbol. Some say pomegranates can be used to manifest a range of metaphors in Persian poetry due to their intense red color, round shape, and numerous seeds.

Ancient Iranians believed that the pomegranate was a sign of fertility due to its abundant seeds. It is a high pillar of festivities on Yalda Night. Narratives say the presence of pomegranates symbolizes blessings for a new life. The number of seeds scattered indicates how many children a young woman may give birth to!

By tradition, Zoroastrians offer pomegranates to their daughters and sons when they get married, wishing them fertility. Moreover, they used to burn pomegranate sticks during religious rites.

Around 2000 BC, the Lor ethnic communities living in the west of Iran created amazing crafts which are known as Lorestan bronzes today, and on some of the Lorestan bronze objects, the pomegranate tree is recognizable. Also, the pomegranate is seen in some bas-relief carvings inside the UNESCO-designated Persepolis, which was once the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid kings. Moreover, some Sassanid bas-reliefs depict pomegranates as a symbol of fertility and productivity.

The pomegranate has long been one of the essential ingredients for Persian cuisine to bring a kind of balance, taste, and flavor.

