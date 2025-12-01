Iran highlights itself as safe, family-friendly destination at QTM 2025

TEHRAN--Iran has taken great steps to boost tourism in the Persian Gulf region by emphasizing its introduction as a safe, family-friendly, and affordable destination at Qatar Travel Mart (QTM 2025).

Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Qatar Ali Bakhtiari explained about the capacities of Iran's health tourism sector in the Qatar market: cosmetic surgeries are in the highest demand, along with eye, heart and orthopedics, ISNA reported.

“In introducing this sector, the quality of services, cost and geographical proximity were highlighted as competitive advantages. There has been a desire to cooperate with Qatari clinics or hospitals, but we need more organized and reliable routes. At the exhibition, inquiries and interests from Qatar and other Persian Gulf countries were registered, which are being followed up.”

He referred to the cultural programs and strategies to attract Qatari tourists through this event and spoke about the Iranian tourism sector's efforts to introduce itself as a halal, family-friendly, affordable, and close-by destination, and considered Iran's presence at the Qatar exhibition a stage for cultural diplomacy.

Bakhtiari explained that based on last years’ experience, three specific goals were pursued, which include introducing Iran as a four-season, family-friendly, halal, and affordable destination for the Qatari and regional markets, connecting Iranian tourism activists to the network of Qatari agencies and operators through business-to-business (B2B) meetings and a joint committee, and using the exhibition as a stage for cultural diplomacy by showcasing art, music, and handicrafts in a 15-meter booth and in-person programs.

Regarding Iran’s message to the Qatari and regional markets, Bakhtiari said: “Our message was that Iran is the closest and most accessible destination for cultural experiences, nature tourism and health.” For Qatari families looking for a halal, safe and low-cost destination, Iran offers a combination of historical cities, religious cities such as Mashhad and destinations with cool and lush summer nature, all within a few hours’ flight from Doha, he added.

This message was repeated in brochures, videos and B2B conversations and needs to be continued and strengthened.

Iran’s cultural attaché in Qatar continued: “We emphasized geographical diversity, Iranian food, art and health tourism. These elements are attractive to the Persian Gulf tourists, especially the attractions of Fars and Isfahan provinces, which have cultural and historical similarities with the regional countries.”

He stated that the live performance of paintings inspired by Iranian carpet motifs and the performance of music and ritual performances from Hormozgan province we received by the visitors. The presence of the master painter and the southern music group stimulated direct interaction among visitors and turned the space of the booth into a stage for cultural dialogue, he added.

“We have considered solutions to introduce lesser-known places. One of the solutions is to combine well-known destinations with new destinations in the form of combined packages: for example, Mashhad with the nature of Kalat and Torghabeh, or Shiraz with the beaches and music of Bushehr. Introducing similar attractions and local celebrities also helps the tourists understand better.”

He continued that three categories of destinations are attractive to tourists: the green North of Iran and the Hyrcanian forests as a symbol of cool air, Fars province due to its cultural ties and literary celebrities, and snowy areas and ski resorts that many regional audiences are unaware of. Southern cities with cultural similarities are also of interest, he added.

He said that the private sector, in coordination with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, presented several combined package models that meet the diverse needs of the market and are prepared for presentation in Qatar.

Iran's cultural counselor in Qatar said that B2B meetings were held with about 40 Qatari agencies, the focus of the negotiations was on designing three-to-five-day tours, health tourism packages, and cultural and religious tours.

Also, in the first meeting of Iran-Qatar Tourism Committee, issues such as joint marketing, visa facilitation, and transportation were raised.

Bakhtiari also said that at least 50 professional visitors visited the Iranian pavilion daily, and about 400 booklets and brochures were distributed. With joint planning, targeted marketing, and investment in cultural and nature tourism experiences, Iran can quickly improve its position in the travel market of Qatari citizens, he concluded.

