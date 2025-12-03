UN Tourism chief offers full support for Iran’s plan to develop intl. investment guide

TEHRAN – The UN Tourism chief has praised Iran’s recent institutional reforms and investment initiatives, saying the agency is ready to help prepare an international guide for tourism investment in the Islamic Republic.

Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary-general of the UN body, conveyed the message in an official letter to the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Seyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the letter, Pololikashvili expressed appreciation for what he described as Iran’s “transformative approaches” and “strategic initiatives” in recent months. He thanked Iran for submitting a comprehensive report on structural reforms, investment incentives and new policy actions, the ministry said.

Moreover, Pololikashvili congratulated Iran on the first anniversary of the formation of its 14th government and said he was pleased to see continued efforts to strengthen tourism as a key part of the country’s economic development.

The UN Tourism chief also highlighted what he called significant institutional reforms, including the establishment of an investment and economic affairs center and a center for international affairs and public diplomacy within the ministry. He said these steps would strengthen institutional capacity and contribute to more effective sector management.

In addition, Pololikashvili welcomed Iran’s investment incentives package for tourism, its tax exemptions for tourism facilities and its customs duty waivers. He said these measures could help improve competitiveness, boost investor confidence and support sustainable growth.

Responding to a request for technical support, Pololikashvili said UN Tourism was fully prepared to compile a “doing business and investment guide” for tourism in the Islamic Republic of Iran. He said publication of such an international benchmark would support the ministry’s investment strategy.

He added that UN Tourism’s internal program was being reviewed so the Iranian initiative could be placed among the organization’s work priorities. A draft cooperation agreement outlining the project’s technical scope, timeline and budget requirements would be shared with Iran soon, Pololikashvili said.

In closing, the secretary-general expressed hope for expanded bilateral engagement and said UN Tourism looked forward to strengthening cooperation with Tehran and contributing to the promotion of the country’s tourism investment opportunities worldwide, according to the ministry.

According to data compiled by the ministry, Iran generated about $7.4 billion from foreign tourism in the past Iranian calendar year (ended in March 2025), while it hosted more than 7 million international visitors.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 29 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AM