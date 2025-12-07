INSF, Uzbekistan Innovative Development Agency to support joint scientific research

TEHRAN – Iran and Uzbekistan will support the implementation of 10 research projects following a joint call by the Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) and the Agency for Innovative Development under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The call aims to boost international scientific cooperation, improve the quality of research, and utilize the technological capacity of the two countries. Hence, the projects that focus on developing scientific synergy and networking among universities, institutions, and organizations of the two nations will be among the top priorities, IRNA reported.

The grant amounts to 30 billion rials (some $24,590) for each research project for at most three years; in case the Iranian researcher has published scientific articles in Q1 or Q2 journals, or has a joint ownership of a patent with an Uzbek researcher, the grant will total 40 billion rials (around $32,786).

It will be allocated on a competitive basis for scientific and technical programs and projects in the fields of Environment and Agriculture; Water saving and irrigation technologies; Gene editing for drought and salt-tolerant plants; Desertification and dust reduction; Material Sciences; Exploration and processing of rare earth elements; Advanced materials; and Mining and metallurgy.

Tehran, Tashkent discuss boosting scientific ties

In November, Science Minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, in a meeting with the president of Uzbekistan, explored ways to promote scientific and technological collaborations.

The officials met on the sidelines of the 43rd Session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from October 30 to November 13.

During the meeting, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev voiced Tashkent’s readiness to develop cultural, scientific, and technological cooperation with Iran, Mehr news agency reported.

Simaei-Sarraf, for his part, underscored the significance of fostering academic and scientific relations between the two countries. He also invited the Uzbek official to pay a visit to Iran. The two sides highlighted strengthening science diplomacy and bilateral ties.

On July 16, the National Science Foundation played host to a scientific seminar titled ‘Iran-Uzbekistan: science, innovation’.

The event was conducted virtually, with the aim of boosting research interactions and scientific cooperation between the two countries, IRNA reported.

It focused on sharing capacities for collaborative research, identifying potential opportunities for joint projects, and paving the way for launching similar plans in the future.

The seminar brought together researchers, university professors, and representatives of scientific institutions in the two countries to share expertise and develop a road map for sustainable and long-term collaborations in research, technology, and innovation sectors.

Agriculture, biotechnology and veterinary sciences, engineering, irrigation and industrial innovations, medicine and healthcare, environment, forestry and natural resources, culture, language and arts, energy and green technologies, as well as digital transformation and information technology are among the topics covered in the seminar.

