Iran explores potential to develop health ties with Africa

TEHRAN – The ministries of health and foreign affairs, in a virtual meeting with Iranian ambassadors and attachés in Africa, have discussed ways to promote cooperation with African countries in the health sector.

During the Sunday meeting, Alireza Biglari, the deputy health minister for international affairs, highlighted the country's capabilities in areas related to health. Referring to the existing capacity as a valuable opportunity for the expansion of health diplomacy and the favorable condition for cooperation with African countries, the official announced the readiness of the health ministry for the implementation of decisions and operational plans, IRNA reported.

For his part, Akbar Khosravi Nejad, Assistant to Iran’s Foreign Minister and Director General for Africa, underlined the importance of Africa in Iran’s foreign policy, and said that the country’s health system is one of the main sectors for the enhancement of collaborations with these countries.

The chancellor of Iran University of Medical Sciences, Nader Tavakoli, for his part, presented an account of the current activities and programs of the university in Africa, as well as future plans to meet African ambassadors in Tehran.

In April, Ali Jafarian, the senior advisor to the health minister, announced the country’s readiness to enhance ties with African countries in the field of health.

Addressing a specialized panel at the third Iran-Africa Cooperation Summit in Tehran on Sunday, the official welcomed the development of cooperation with African countries, and elaborated on the economic potential of the health sector, including the health system, treatment, medical education, research and technology, pharmaceutical and medical equipment, development of health infrastructure, transfusion medicine, and other related fields, health ministry website reported.

The official also invited African experts to foster ties with Iranian universities of medical sciences, scientific and research centers, medical institutions, medical and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies, as well as knowledge-based firms.

Trade between Iran and Africa is experiencing significant growth, with both sides actively pursuing new opportunities in key sectors such as energy, industry, health, and agriculture. The Iranian government has emphasized its commitment to enhancing commercial relations with African nations, leveraging strategic initiatives aimed at boosting trade volumes.

MT/MG

