Iran-Oman agreement boosts marine-based tourism, minister says

TEHRAN--Minister of Cultural Heritage Reza Salehi-Amiri announced the beginning of a new chapter in the marine-based economy given the recent agreement between Iran and Oman.

During his trip to Markazi province on Saturday evening, he said that with this measure, a large number of ships will sail to Iranian ports, Mehr news agency reported.

“Currently, we have activated sea-based tourism,” he added.

He mentioned the government's new plans for developing the marine-based economy and said that in addition to economic prosperity, creating jobs and attracting foreign tourists, the development of sea-based tourism can establish Iran's image internationally as a safe and attractive destination.

Referring to the country's recent agreement with Omani Minister of Heritage and Tourism on ports, Salehi-Amiri announced the beginning of a new chapter in the maritime economy and said: “With this, a large number of ships will move to Iranian ports, and this can seriously activate the tourism capacities of the Persian Gulf.”

Salehi-Amiri also said that the meeting of coastal governors with the presence of Government’s representatives had been held last November. “The necessary coordination has been made for the development of marine-based tourism on the coasts of the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf, and investors in this field have also taken action.”

Stating that Iran has extensive potential in the field of tourism, he added that Markazi Province, as one of the country's historical and cultural hubs, can become an important destination for domestic and foreign tourists by developing the infrastructure and attracting the investors.

KD