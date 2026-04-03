Pezeshkian reaffirms Iran’s right to self-defense

TEHRAN- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has underscored Tehran’s firm determination to defend itself against ongoing military aggression during separate phone calls with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Finland.

In a conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Pezeshkian outlined recent developments related to US-Israeli attacks on Iran. He accused the aggressors of targeting civilian sites, including schools and hospitals, as well as critical infrastructure. Emphasizing that the attacks occurred during a period of diplomatic engagement with the United States, Pezeshkian said Iran remains resolute in using all available means to protect its sovereignty. He also expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s support and solidarity.

In a separate call with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Pezeshkian described the broader impact of the conflict, noting that Iran has faced two rounds of attacks within nine months, both during diplomatic processes. He said the strikes have imposed high human and economic costs and warned that their consequences extend beyond the region, affecting global stability.

The Iranian president also criticized 'inadequate responses from parts of the European Union,' accusing some countries of adopting passive or biased positions towards the conflict. While reminding that a few European states have taken a more responsible stance, he said such reactions remain insufficient.

Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran does not seek to escalate tensions but stressed that defending national security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty remains a non-negotiable priority.