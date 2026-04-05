Oman, Iran discuss options to safeguard Strait of Hormuz transit

TEHRAN- Senior diplomats from Oman and Iran met Saturday to explore ways to ensure the “smooth and safe passage” of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks, held at the deputy foreign minister level, brought together technical experts from both sides. Participants outlined a range of proposals aimed at preserving stability in one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies pass.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting in a post on X, saying discussions centered on “possible options for ensuring the smooth flow of transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid current regional conditions.” The meeting followed remarks by an Iranian official on Thursday indicating that Tehran is working with Oman on a protocol to monitor traffic in the strategic waterway.

According to the Financial Times, while short-term market sentiment remains uncertain, longer-term indicators suggest growing optimism, with a 52 percent probability of a resolution by June 30.