TEHRAN — Iran has formally exempted Iraq from all restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz, allowing Iraqi oil tankers to transit the strategic waterway while maintaining its blockade against vessels linked to the United States and Israel.

Following Iran's announcement, the oil tanker Ocean Thunder, carrying approximately one million barrels of Basrah Heavy crude, passed through the strait close to the Iranian coast en route to Malaysia. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein subsequently thanked Iran for the gesture and reaffirmed Baghdad’s policy of rejecting war.

The Iraqi exemption is part of a broader Iranian strategy to permit safe passage for vessels from countries it considers “friendly.” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has confirmed that China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and several Southeast Asian nations, including Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines, have also been granted access following diplomatic coordination.

Since the US and Israel launched their terrorist and military attack on February 28, Iran has effectively blockaded the strait for the enemies, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and LNG normally passes.

Ship traffic remains down more than 90% from normal levels, with only 53 transits recorded last week, the highest since the war began.

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters reiterated that restrictions will continue to apply to vessels from “enemy countries” and their supporters.

