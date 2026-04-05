Strait of Hormuz leverage shakes global economies as energy crisis escalates

TEHRAN- The management of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran has emerged as a powerful economic lever capable of reversing growth trajectories in major economies.

Implemented following what Iran describes as aggression by the American-Zionist coalition, this strategic control has now found concrete expression in the macroeconomic calculations and national budgets of countries worldwide.

With military tensions in the Persian Gulf at an all-time high and tanker traffic through the strait severely restricted, global energy markets are experiencing unprecedented volatility and consecutive price shocks.

The world is once again confronting an old but decisive reality: the absolute dependence of the global economy on the energy security of the Persian Gulf.

Nearly 20% of the world’s oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making any disruption an immediate threat to international stability.

The evidence is already visible. Oil prices have surged abruptly, industrial governments have issued public warnings about potential fuel shortages, and JP Morgan has projected that the release of strategic energy reserves will only manage to cap prices until approximately April 20.

Behind the scenes, financial markets are already pricing in prolonged disruption.

Brent crude futures have climbed to levels not seen in nearly a decade, while hedging activity by airlines and shipping companies has spiked dramatically.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency has quietly revised its global oil demand forecasts, warning that supply-side shocks of this magnitude could erase projected growth for the remainder of the year.

What makes the current situation unique is the absence of a swift diplomatic channel.

Unlike previous Persian Gulf crises, where back-channel negotiations often de-escalated tensions within weeks, no such mechanism appears operational today.

This vacuum amplifies uncertainty, forcing treasury departments and central banks to model scenarios once considered extreme—including oil at $150 per barrel and coordinated rationing in industrialized nations.

These signals suggest that the current crisis is not a contained regional conflict but a systemic shock with the power to reshape global economic structures.

Why developed economies are feeling the heat

Why are developed economies, particularly in Europe, growing increasingly anxious?

The answer lies in their post-industrial dependency on affordable energy. Over recent decades, Western industrial growth has been built upon cheap and predictable fossil fuels.

Factory production, maritime and air freight networks, automotive manufacturing, petrochemicals, and even mechanized agriculture all require stable energy inputs.

When energy prices rise, three simultaneous consequences follow: production costs escalate, consumer inflation accelerates, and GDP growth slows.

Germany—Europe’s economic engine—is already showing signs of stagnation.

If high energy prices persist, many European industries will lose competitiveness against regions with cheaper energy, raising the probability of a continent-wide recession.

Is the world facing an economic regression? Not necessarily a return to the past, but many economists warn of an impending “developmental slowdown.”

In such a scenario, governments are forced to divert financial resources away from technological innovation, digital infrastructure, and green transition projects toward immediate energy procurement and household subsidies.

This reallocation could stall industrial progress for years.

Long-term economic engines—such as advanced manufacturing and research-intensive sectors—are often the first casualties of prolonged energy crises.

Beyond oil: a cascade of economic disruptions

Crucially, the effects of closing the Strait of Hormuz extend far beyond the oil market.

Higher crude prices trigger a cascade: marine and air transport costs rise, food prices inflate due to higher production and shipping expenses, electricity generation becomes more expensive, households face mounting inflationary pressure, and global consumption contracts.

Analysts now warn of “energy-driven inflation”—a phenomenon starting in fuel markets but rapidly spreading to every good and service, from bread to electronics.

In conclusion, the Strait of Hormuz has transformed from a geopolitical flashpoint into a direct instrument of macroeconomic leverage.

For major economies, the message is clear: energy security is no longer just a strategic issue but a budgetary one.

Unless swift diplomatic or military solutions emerge, the world may face a prolonged period of high prices, slow growth, and forced economic recalibration.