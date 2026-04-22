Iran’s participation in Islamabad talks contingent on securing national interests: Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN – Iran has yet to decide whether it will attend a new round of peace talks with the United States scheduled for later this week, a senior Iranian official has confirmed, as a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan hangs by a thread.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei, who was part of Iran's delegation to the first round of Islamabad talks, told the BBC that Tehran entered the negotiations with "good faith and a sense of seriousness." However, he accused the American side of displaying "lack of seriousness" and "lack of good faith," adding that Washington has been "changing its position frequently."

Baqaei pointed to "flip flops" and "threats of war crimes" by US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened in recent days to destroy Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not accept what he describes as a "very fair and reasonable deal."

The spokesman also underscored that the US naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz remains in force. He noted that on Sunday, US Navy forces fired on an Iranian vessel, boarded it, and took the crew into custody – an act Iran has condemned as "piracy" and a flagrant violation of the April 8 ceasefire.

"This is not the behaviour of a country that is really serious about a diplomatic process," Baqaei said.

When asked what conditions Iran requires to return to Islamabad, the spokesman said: "If we conclude that going to Islamabad is in our national interest, we would go there. But for the time being, the decision has not yet been made."