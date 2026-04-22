Iran: Hormuz action means war, Europe's silence unacceptable

TEHRAN — Iran’s top diplomat warned on Wednesday that blockading its ports constitutes an “act of war” and a violation of a fragile ceasefire, while sharply criticizing European countries for their silence over ‘unlawful military attacks’ by the United States and Israel against Iran’s peaceful nuclear infrastructure.

In a series of telephone conversations and a post on social media, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi laid out a coordinated diplomatic message: Iran considers itself both legally entitled to take defensive measures in the Strait of Hormuz and increasingly impatient with ‘Western double standards’ on international law and non-proliferation.

The statements came just days before the expiration of a 20-day ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, which had temporarily halted open warfare that began on February 28 after the assassination of Iran’s Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and several top military commanders.

In a post on X, Araghchi issued one of his most direct warnings to date. “Blockading Iranian ports is an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire,” he wrote. “Striking a commercial vessel and taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation.” He added that Iran “knows how to neutralize restrictions, how to defend its interests, and how to resist bullying.”

The post appeared to refer directly to the April 19 attack on the Iranian commercial vessel Toska in the Sea of Oman, which Tehran has labeled an act of “piracy” by US forces.

Earlier on Wednesday, Araghchi held a telephone conversation with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, during which he condemned European countries for remaining silent over the US and Israeli attacks on Iran. According to a readout from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi warned that such inaction “undermines international law and the non-proliferation regime” and blamed European “double standards” for eroding global norms.

He described the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz – a vital chokepoint for roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil – as a “direct result of unlawful and unilateral US military actions against a sovereign UN member state.” As a coastal state, he argued, Iran has the right under international law to take measures to safeguard its national security against threats and aggression.

Araghchi also placed responsibility for any global economic consequences of the standoff squarely on the aggressors. “All countries bear responsibility to condemn such clear violations of the United Nations Charter and international law,” he said.

For his part, Tajani emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region and expressed Rome’s readiness to help strengthen stability across the region. The two diplomats also discussed developments in Lebanon and the need to respect the ceasefire there.

In a separate telephone conversation on Wednesday, Araghchi spoke with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Taliban's acting Foreign Minister. According to Iranian readouts, Muttaqi condemned the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran. The Afghan official described the act of aggression as a “clear violation of all principles of international law.”

The call underscored Tehran’s efforts to build regional diplomatic support as the ceasefire deadline approaches.

The ceasefire of April 8, brokered by Pakistan after 40 days of war, was intended to be followed by negotiations to end the conflict permanently. But recent incidents – including the attack on the Toska and a US naval blockade – have severely strained the truce.

By framing port blockades and strikes against commercial vessels as acts of war, Araghchi appeared to set clear red lines while leaving room for diplomacy. His simultaneous criticism of European silence suggested that Tehran is seeking to isolate Washington and its allies legally and politically.