Top diplomats from Russia, Egypt, and Oman discuss latest developments with their Iranian counterpar

Iran has intensified a flurry of diplomatic engagements with regional and global powers as efforts continue to contain escalating tensions following weeks of conflict and inconclusive negotiations with the United States.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a series of phone calls in recent days with counterparts from Oman, Egypt, and Russia, focusing on the latest regional developments and the future of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington.

In a conversation on Tuesday, Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi reviewed developments across the region, including Pakistan-mediated negotiations between Iran and the United States held earlier this week in Islamabad.

Parallel discussions were also held with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, with both sides exchanging views on regional and international developments. The two diplomats addressed ongoing tensions in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, as well as the continuing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. They also discussed the stalled negotiations with Washington, emphasizing the need for a diplomatic resolution.

Meanwhile, Russia signaled its readiness to play a more active role. In a separate call, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s willingness to help resolve the crisis, stressing that there is “no military solution” to the conflict. According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Lavrov underscored the importance of preventing a return to full-scale hostilities and pointed to a proposed regional security framework for the Persian Gulf that would involve both regional and external stakeholders.

Araghchi, for his part, briefed Lavrov on the details of the April 11 negotiations in Islamabad, where Iran and US delegations held more than 20 hours of intensive discussions under Pakistani mediation.