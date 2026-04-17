Iran to mark intl. monuments day, honor restorers amid heritage concerns

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts is set to commemorate the International Day for Monuments and Sites on Saturday, April 18, with a ceremony honoring restorers and master artisans, as officials underscore the urgency of safeguarding the nation’s cultural legacy in times of crisis.

Mohsen Tusi, head of the office for preservation, revitalization, and restoration of historical buildings, textures and sites, announced that the event will coincide with the globally recognized observance established by the International Council on Monuments and Sites and endorsed by UNESCO in 1983.

Tusi described the occasion as “a valuable opportunity” to highlight the significance of preserving both cultural and natural heritage, which he said represents the historical identity and collective memory of the Iranian people.

He noted that this year’s theme, designated by ICOMOS as “Living Heritage and Emergency Response” emphasizes the need for rapid, intelligent action in the face of mounting threats, particularly during crises and armed conflicts.

“The focus must be on strengthening the resilience and safety of historical buildings and sites so they can withstand various threats,” Tusi said, calling for coordinated planning, collective efforts, and improved safety standards across heritage environments.

According to the official, new initiatives are planned nationwide to enhance resilience, improve health, safety, and environmental (HSE) standards for both sites and visitors, and ensure better protection and restoration of cultural properties. These efforts, he added, are aimed at preserving Iran’s heritage for future generations.

Tusi stressed that public participation and institutional cooperation are essential, describing cultural heritage as a “shared asset and national identity” that requires collective stewardship.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of recent conflict-related damage. Tusi revealed that approximately 140 historical buildings and sites were affected during the latest war, with a comprehensive damage assessment report currently being prepared for submission to international bodies, including UNESCO.

The International Day for Monuments and Sites, first proposed by ICOMOS and later adopted by UNESCO’s General Conference, serves as a global platform to advocate for heritage conservation and to reinforce the value of monuments and sites as irreplaceable testimonies of human history.

AM