Over 60m tons of commodities transported on Iran’s roads in 48 days

TEHRAN- The Director General of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization's Freight Transport Office announced the transportation of 60.211 million tons of goods on the country's roads between February 28 and April 17, 2026.

According to Mehr News Agency, citing the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, Mehrdad Hamdollahi, Director General of the Freight Transport Office, reported that 60.211 million tons of goods were transported on the country's roads during the period from February 28 to April 17, 2026.

He added that this volume of goods was moved by issuing 3.855 million waybills and conducting trips by the public transport fleet across the country's road networks.

The Director General of the Freight Transport Office further stated that during this period, with the aim of supplying essential items needed by citizens, 3.589 million tons of basic goods and livestock inputs were transported from the country's ports.

In conclusion, he noted that the transportation of basic goods was carried out by issuing 153,452 waybills and the continued operation of the country's freight transport fleet, showing a 22% increase compared to the same period last year.

EF/MA