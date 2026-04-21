Preparation of 51,000 hectares of land for housing projects underway

TEHRAN- The managing director of the National Land and Housing Organization, explaining the organization's performance in the field of land preparation, announced the payment of contractors' claims in the land preparation sector from the organization's resources.

According to a report by IRNA on Tuesday from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Ali Nabian, emphasizing that in the 14th government, land preparation along with land supply has been seriously pursued and implemented by the organization, said: "With the emphasis of the Minister of Transport and Urban Development that prepared land should be delivered to applicants, this task was seriously pursued and carried out in the organization."

He stated: "With double effort, even in the difficult conditions of the last month of last year, the claims of contractors in the land preparation sector were paid."

The managing director of the National Land and Housing Organization continued: "The volume of land preparation operations has reached an unprecedented record of over 51,000 hectares across the country."

According to him, land preparation operations are ongoing without interruption throughout the country.

EF/MA