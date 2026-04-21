Meadow Pipit spotted in Gandoman wetland

TEHRAN – A Meadow Pipit (Anthuspratensis) bird has been spotted for the first time in Gandoman international wetland, in Borujen county, southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province.

With the new bird recorded, the total number of bird species in the wetland amounts to 306 spices, which indicates ecological dynamics and the habitat health of the wetland, IRIB quoted Mohsen Karimi, the head of the provincial department of environment, as saying.

About seven months ago, another bird species named the Indian pond-heron Ardeolagrayii was identified in the wetland for the first time. The record of the new bird species highlights the importance of constant field monitoring.

In February 2025, Gandoman wetland was registered as Iran’s 27th wetland of international importance. Stretching to 1,070 hectares, it is one of Iran’s top five birdwatching sites and the country’s most important permanent habitats for migratory birds.

The shallow depth and diverse vegetation of the wetland have made it a crucial stopover point for migratory birds, hosting some 40,000 birds from across the globe.

The site is particularly notable for its plant diversity, with 129 species from 32 families and 87 genera identified. It is one of the most important habitats in Iran for the endemic Zagros pupfish.

All these features have made the wetland a favorable location for birds to stop by the wetland on their long journey from southern Africa and India to the north and Siberian regions, annually, IRIB reported.

Moreover, around 5,000 migratory birds, including ducks, herons, and sandpipers, are nesting and breeding in Gandoman wetland. The birds fly to the wetland all year long, using it as their temporary habitat.

As fall approaches, a new wave of migratory birds wing to the wetland, and the migration will go on till the beginning of winter.

The wetland is an important wintering habitat for several bird species, including the critically endangered sociable lapwing and the vulnerable common pochard.

While drought, climate change, fire, and pollution pose threats to the wetland, experts regularly monitor the site in accordance with the Gandoman Wetland Management Plan. Moreover, local communities play a role in mitigating such threats due to the wetland’s importance to their livelihoods and spiritual beliefs.

Gandoman Wetland is not only of environmental and ecological importance, but it also plays a key role in preserving the biodiversity of the region and the country. It is an excellent destination for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. Protecting this international wetland will greatly help maintain local ecosystems and mitigate environmental threats.

In Iran, 141 wetlands with ecological value, with an area of over 3 million hectares, have been identified, 27 of which were listed in the International Ramsar Convention.

The DOE has announced the beginning of a new phase of the wetlands conservation project (2025 –2028) to strengthen sustainable livelihoods and alleviate pressure on the wetlands ecosystem.

In February 2025, the DOE and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) extended their partnership by signing a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) to conserve Iranian wetlands projects in the country.

MT/MG