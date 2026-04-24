Iran's naval blockade worsens global inflation

TEHRAN- The Secretary General of the Shipping and Related Services Association of Iran said that a naval blockade of Iran will only lead to worsening global inflation, exacerbating the global fuel shortage, and causing immense international losses for all countries.

He added that the damage European countries would suffer from such a situation would be far greater than that of China.

Masoud Polmeh, in an interview with IRNA regarding the naval blockade of Iran by the United States and its threats to the country's trade, stated that despite American claims of a naval blockade, vessel traffic continues thanks to the support of Iran's armed forces.

The Secretary General of the Shipping and Related Services Association, referring to the recent American aggression against the Iranian ship Tuska, added that we hope this misconduct and maritime piracy, which violated ceasefire agreements, will be responded to by Iran as soon as possible.

He explained that a naval blockade covers a ridge line exceeding 300 nautical miles (approximately 540 kilometers), which is referred to as a "danger zone." This expanse, at the same time, lies within range of Iran's armed forces. Therefore, it is not the case that American forces can cover this entire ridge line.

This expert in maritime industries and affairs stated that even if this so-called blockade were to be fully implemented by the Americans, it could affect the entire global economy, and it will not be the case that all countries except Iran can use this route, or that only we would be the ones in difficulty.

He clarified that if this blockade were to continue and become serious, no oil, gas, or goods would pass through this ridge line. Therefore, one cannot expect America to unilaterally decide as an international sheriff and block the Persian Gulf route.

Polmeh noted that assuming the impossible happens and the blockade becomes serious, we have thousands of kilometers of land, road, and rail routes in our country that cannot be blocked. These borders are traditionally and professionally places for the exchange of transit goods, imports, and exports, and services in these areas continue to be provided.

He said that in addition, there are numerous rail routes in the country connecting Iran to Central Asian countries, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Caucasus, Turkey, and East Asia.

The Secretary General of the Shipping and Related Services Association also pointed to the Caspian Sea, which has created very extensive connections for Iran, stating that if we consider only essential goods, dozens of ships are waiting to be unloaded in Iran's northern ports.

He added that currently, the country's northern ports are operating at full capacity and with the necessary capability to provide services, and there are no restrictions in this regard.

Polmeh stated that in terms of the density of activities in the northern region of the country, we are facing an unreasonable increase, to the extent that a significant number of ships are waiting to unload their cargo. Therefore, it is not the case that we are dependent only on the southern waterways of the country.

Iran's naval blockade is not 100% enforceable

The Secretary General of the Shipping and Related Services Association noted that in the main southern ports, specifically Bandar Imam, Bushehr, Bandar Abbas, and Chabahar, which are ports receiving bulk cargo and essential goods, as well as containers carrying other goods, a significant number of vessels are currently unloading, loading, or waiting to berth.

He emphasized that he doubts a naval blockade would be 100% enforceable as the Americans claim. However, even if America could block the southern maritime outlet of our country, we could use the capacity of the country's rail and road connections and the northern waterway, and certainly, the Americans will not achieve a favorable outcome.

America's lack of need for Strait of Hormuz is an outright lie

Polmeh went on to say that America claims it does not need the Strait of Hormuz, yet this is an outright lie. He asked how they can claim they do not need the Strait of Hormuz given all the investments made in the countries of the southern Persian Gulf, especially the $1.8 trillion Persian Gulf international trade cycle (which accounts for over 20% of global trade value), invested by major American investors.

He stated that one of the reasons America claims a naval blockade is to console this category of investors who see their capital being lost.

Polmeh recalled that after Trump assumed the presidency of the United States, during one of his foreign trips to the countries on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf, he attracted over $3 trillion in investment—capital attracted by major American companies.

America is main loser of a game it started without necessary calculations

He continued that in addition to oil, gas, and upstream investments, extensive investments have also been made by Americans in this region in trade, advanced technologies, communications technologies, and artificial intelligence. Therefore, America is the main loser of a game it started without proper calculations, and now it is trapped, struggling to find a way out.

The Secretary General of the Shipping and Related Services Association clarified that we too will certainly suffer damage in this cycle, but our loss ratio will be far smaller than that of the Americans.

He expressed hope that Iran can soon reclaim its legitimate rights and achieve lasting peace with a view to preserving national interests.

EF/MA