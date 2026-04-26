Bibi says ‘shocked by attempted assassination’ of Trump, though US has not said Trump was the target

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, known as Bibi, says he is “shocked by the attempted assassination” of U.S. President Donald Trump at a gala dinner in Washington DC, the Times of Israel reported.

U.S. officials have not said that Trump was the target of the gunman. However, the suspect reportedly told law enforcement following his arrest that he wanted to shoot Trump administration officials.

The gunman is currently in custody after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last night, where Trump, members of his cabinet and guests were in attendance.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

A US Secret Service officer, who was shot in their protective gear, has since been released from the hospital.

The gunman was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives and “exchanged fire” with law enforcement officers when he was intercepted and taken into custody.