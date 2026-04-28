Iran vows parallel paths of 'war' and 'diplomacy'

TEHRAN — Iran's government is simultaneously pursuing two complementary and high-stakes strategies, supporting battlefronts while actively engaging in diplomacy, as the Islamic Republic braces for continued confrontation with the United States and its allies, the country's government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In a weekly press conference held at the Tarasht Power Plant Operation Company in Tehran, Fatemeh Mohajerani laid out a dual-track approach that she said reflects the administration's response to an enemy "cognitive war" aimed at destabilizing Iranian society through contradictory news and social media disinformation.

"The antidote to this plot is vigilance against rumors and reliance on national cohesion," Mohajerani told reporters, adding that unprecedented unity among Iran's political and military leadership had thwarted enemy objectives.

The spokesperson also sharply criticized the United States, accusing Washington of "piracy and naval hostage-taking," a reference to the seizure of Iranian commercial vessels in international waters.

Mohajerani said the Iranian government had anticipated such actions by the current US administration and had taken measures to mitigate their impact. She added that Tehran's main strategy remains making maximum use of the country's strategic geographic location and pursuing a policy of "good neighborliness."

Dismissing claims made by President Donald Trump, Mohajerani urged Iranians not to heed 'enemy rhetoric and unofficial news,' which she said were aimed solely at creating division and diverting public opinion.

Emphasizing the need for national cohesion, Mohajerani described the disruption of Iran's internal space as a key tool of an "imposed war." She argued that existing unity among different segments of society, including political leaders and defense forces, renders enemy goals futile.

"This unanimity shows we are one nation, with one flag, one Leader, and one path for the dignity of the Islamic Republic of Iran," she said.

As Iran navigates both active battlefronts and diplomatic channels, the government's message remains one of resilience: that the country will neither abandon its defenses nor close the door to negotiation, a balancing act that will define the coming months in one of the world's most volatile regions.

Addressing domestic concerns, Mohajerani confirmed that Iran has taken "all necessary measures" and coordinated with Saudi authorities to ensure the safety of Iranian pilgrims participating in this year's Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

She said relevant officials had prepared to dispatch pilgrims under established procedures, and that President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration is making every effort to ensure a dignified Hajj for Iranians in accordance with required standards.