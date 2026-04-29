Iran warns of ‘unprecedented’ military response if US naval blockade continues: Press TV

TEHRAN - Iran has vowed a “practical and unprecedented military action” against the United States if it continues its blockade of Iranian ports, Press TV cited a high-ranking security official as saying.

According to the source, Iran’s military has warned that the country’s patience has limits and that a punishing response would be necessary if Washington maintains its illegal naval blockade, maritime piracy, and banditry around the Strait of Hormuz.

The official said the restraint shown by the armed forces so far has been intended to give diplomacy a chance, allowing the administration of President Donald Trump to learn of and accept Iran's conditions for ending the war permanently.

The official also told Press TV that continued restraint is aimed at pulling the United States out of the current quagmire it finds itself in.

Trump ordered a naval blockade of Iranian ports in mid-April. It came after the collapse of Pakistani-mediated talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad.

The US and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28, but Iran’s strong military response to the aggression left Trump with no alternative but to announce a two-week ceasefire on April 8.

Iran has repeatedly warned of a crushing response if Israel and the US carry out new aggression.

