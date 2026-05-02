Iran’s top diplomat steps up talks with France, Russia, and S. Korea to end war

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a series of diplomatic consultations with his French and Russian counterparts as efforts intensify to bring an end to the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

In a phone call early Saturday, Araghchi and his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot discussed the latest developments in West Asia and explored diplomatic initiatives to end the war launched on February 28. According to a statement released by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, both sides reviewed proposals to de-escalate tensions and move toward a lasting resolution.

On Saturday, Iran’s top diplomat also held a phone call with his South Korean counterpart to discuss initiatives aimed at ending the ongoing US-Israeli war, according to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

In a separate call on Friday, Araghchi also spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, exchanging views on the latest regional developments. He briefed Lavrov on Tehran’s positions and initiatives aimed at ending 'aggression by the United States and Israel,' underscoring the need for coordinated diplomatic action to resolve the crisis.