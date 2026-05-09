Iran discver fate at AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027

TEHRAN - Iran national football team discovered their opponents at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia saturday night.

The draw ceremony was held at the historical Salwa Palace in Riyadh.

The continental showpiece, to be hosted by Saudi Arabia for the first time, kicks off on January 7, 2027.

Saudi Arabia, seeking to lift the coveted trophy for the fourth time, will face 1980 winners Kuwait, Oman and Palestine in Group A.

Group B will see Uzbekistan, Bahrain, DPR Korea and Jordan vying for the two automatic spots to the Round of 16.

Standing in Iran’s way of a fourth title in Group C will be Syria, Kyrgyzstan and China.

Australia - champions in 2015, lead Group D, with Tajikistan, 2007 winners Iraq and Singapore their challengers.

Aiming to deny twice-winners Korea Republic progression from Group E will be United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and either Lebanon or Yemen, who will meet in June to decide the final qualifier for the continental showpiece.

Record four-time winners Japan lead the Group F cast, with defending champions Qatar, Thailand and Indonesia also seeking to advance to the knockout stage.

The top two sides from each group and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 16, which will be played between January 22 and 25. The quarter-finals are scheduled for January 28 and 29, with the semi-finals on February 1 and 2.

The final will be played on February 5, 2027 at the King Fahd Sports City Stadium, where the champions of the 19th edition will be crowned.

Draw Result

Group A: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine

Group B: Uzbekistan, Bahrain, DPR Korea, Jordan

Group C: Iran, Syria, Kyrgyzstan, China

Group D: Australia, Tajikistan, Iraq, Singapore

Group E: Korea Republic, UAE, Vietnam, Lebanon/Yemen

Group F: Japan, Qatar, Thailand, Indonesia