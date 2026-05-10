Iranian army warns of 'surprising options' against any future aggression

TEHRAN– The Iranian Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, has warned that Iran has “surprising options” prepared for any future act of aggression, stating that enemies making another “miscalculation” against the country would face responses beyond their expectations.

He noted that these options would involve more advanced military equipment, new methods of warfare, and—most importantly—new arenas of conflict that the enemy has neither predicted nor included in its military planning.

The spokesperson added that none of the enemy’s objectives were achieved during the war. He said the enemy had expected social unrest and the collapse of the political system through a “shock operation,” but instead, people took to the streets in support of national unity.

Akraminia also stated that the US claim about a pilot rescue mission was largely a “deception operation,” arguing that the main objective was likely the theft of Iran’s enriched uranium. He said more than 50 US aircraft participated, but the mission failed.

"Israel is unable to confront Iran without direct US support, and despite the mobilization of American naval, aerial, and electronic warfare capabilities, the enemies failed to achieve their objectives," he added.