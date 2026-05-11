Saei re-elected as head of Iran taekwondo federation

TEHRAN - Hadi Saei has been re-elected as the president of the Iran Taekwondo Federation for another four-year term.

The election assembly took place on Monday at the National Olympic Academy’s Farsi Hall.

Initially, 10 candidates were qualified for the election: Hadi Saei (the incumbent president), Asghar Rahimi, Fariborz Asgari, Yousef Karami, Ali Nouri, Majid Nayeri, Hossein Hosseinzadeh, Ahmad Larijani, Sirous Rezaei, and Hossein Zahedi. However, six candidates withdrew their candidacies before the voting.

Fariborz Asgari was the first to withdraw, citing the late announcement of the qualified candidates list as his reason. He was followed by Hossein Hosseinzadeh, Yousef Karami, Ahmad Larijani, Hossein Zahedi, and Ali Nouri.

Finally, Saei won the election with 39 votes, followed by Rahimi with 13 votes.

Since January 11, 2025, Mehdi Navaei had been serving as the interim head of the Taekwondo Federation.