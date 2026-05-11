Iran-Turkey trade should reach $30b: ICCIMA head

TEHRAN- The head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), referring to the close ties between Iran and Turkey and the significant opportunities for trade and industrial cooperation between the two countries, said: Trade between Iran and Turkey should reach 30 billion dollars.

According to Mehr News Agency, Samad Hassanzadeh, head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, said in a meeting with Hijabi Kirlangich, Turkey’s ambassador to Iran, while condemning the US and the Zionist regime's military aggression against Iran: These attacks have caused great damage not only to the country and the region but also to the global economy. The industrial infrastructure of many countries has been shut down or is operating at lower capacity. High inflation has harmed people's livelihoods worldwide, and many airlines have faced severe recession and losses.

According to the Iran Chamber, he added, referring to the close ties between Iran and Turkey, especially in the economic sphere: The volume of trade between Iran and Turkey must reach 30 billion dollars. This is a figure we can achieve through closer cooperation, especially since Turkey has close ties with Europe and the world. Turkey can act as an intermediary for transit between Europe and Iran.

The head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce stated that in the logistics sector, given the restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, Turkey will be one of the suitable routes for us. He continued: However, there are problems at the Bazargan border that require more measures regarding customs affairs. Iran is ready to transfer 500 trucks through customs daily, but Turkey only permits 200 trucks to cross.

Hassanzadeh, referring to other areas of joint cooperation, said: In the field of petrochemical supply, food industries, especially greenhouse production, as well as pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, there are good capacities and facilities for joint cooperation.

Emphasizing the Iran Chamber's efforts to bring the private sectors of both sides closer, he continued: Nevertheless, we need more support from the Turkish government, especially in money transfer. We expect Turkish banks to cooperate more in opening accounts for Iranian businessmen and to arrange special facilities for their access.

Hamed Asgari, International Deputy of the Iran Chamber, announcing a trade delegation's visit to Turkey within the next two months, said: We hope that good meetings will be arranged during this trip so that, given the new circumstances, traders and industrialists from both sides can reorganize their trade relations.

Mehrdad Saadat, head of the Joint Chamber of Iran and Turkey, also called in this meeting for greater cooperation between Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) with the Joint Chamber and Iran's private sector.

Saadat also proposed setting up commercial offices of the Joint Chamber in Istanbul and DEIK in Tehran to quickly resolve trade issues between the two sides.

30-billion-dollar trade is not out of reach

Hijabi Kirlangich, Turkey's ambassador to Tehran, also emphasizing the illegality of US and Israeli attacks on Iran, said: These attacks are a clear violation of international law. We hope that negotiations lead to a good outcome in Iran's interests.

He continued: Trade relations between the two countries are at a good level, and before sanctions on Iran, we had reached a trade value of 22 billion dollars. Therefore, reaching the target of 30 billion dollars in trade between the two countries is not difficult.

The envoy stated: The new head of DEIK has a great interest in traveling to Iran and cooperating with Iranian traders and producers. We hope that the DEIK office in Iran and the Iranian trade office in Istanbul become operational.

According to a report released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Turkey was the third top destination of Iran’s non-oil products in the past Iranian calendar year 1404 (ended on March 20).

EF/MA