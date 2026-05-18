TEHRAN — At least eight civilians were killed across southern Lebanon in a wave of Israeli airstrikes, serving as the latest evidence that the “ceasefire” announced on April 16 has been systematically violated.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health’s Emergency Operations Center, Sunday’s brutal air raids hit residential quarters in Tayr Falsay, Tyre Debba, and Jouaiya, killing several innocent children and wounding 15 other people.

This latest onslaught pushes the total martyrdom toll close to 3,000 since early March, proving that Tel Aviv views international diplomatic agreements merely as a cynical smokescreen to expand its illegal territorial ambitions.

Currently, the Israeli military is attempting to enforce an unlawful occupation zone extending up to ten kilometers inland, labeled a “Yellow Line” defensive buffer.

However, the resistance front has effectively converted this territory into a lethal attritional trap for the invading forces.

On Monday, Hezbollah released consecutive military statements documenting highly coordinated retaliatory operations. Utilizing advanced loitering gliders, resistance fighters achieved confirmed hits on an Israeli enemy army D9 armored bulldozer at the riverbed near Deir Seryan and a vital enemy communications vehicle at Khallet Al-Raj.

Concurrently, a precise rocket barrage targeted a dense gathering of Israeli troops and military hardware inside the town of Rashaf, while another glider strike successfully neutralized an Iron Dome platform inside the Galilee Forests camp.

These technological capabilities have caused severe operational anxiety within the highest Israeli echelons. In a leaked recording broadcast by Channel 12 News, Northern Command chief Major General Rafi Milo admitted that initial military assessments were far too optimistic, while Channel 14 reported that Milo came under intense cabinet criticism after admitting the army had been thoroughly surprised by the resilience of the resistance.

According to intelligence reports cited by Haaretz, Hezbollah continues to operate as a highly disciplined, hierarchical force capable of drawing lessons mid-battle, maintaining an active network of specialized sector commanders, and deploying advanced anti-tank missiles to disrupt the occupation regime’s logistically strained front lines.

The confrontation has also expanded across broader regional lines. Following overnight Israeli raids on Baalbek, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement formally mourned the martyrdom of Commander Wael Abdel Halim, underscoring the deep structural unity binding regional fronts.

Domestically, the Amal Movement warned that Tel Aviv’s maneuvers are a transparent attempt to resurrect its failed 1982 occupation agenda, a strategy destined to collapse under popular resistance.

While Washington and Tel Aviv attempt to use military aggression to extract political concessions, the reality on the ground tells a different story.

The resilience of the population, combined with the intact command structure of the Islamic Resistance, ensures that any further Israeli expansion will be met with organized defiance rather than capitulation.