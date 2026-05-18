Araghchi holds intensive diplomatic talks as regional tensions escalate

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a series of telephone conversations with his counterparts from South Korea, France, Turkey, and Qatar on Sunday, focusing on regional tensions, diplomatic efforts, and the security situation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

During a phone call with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, Araghchi stressed that the United States and the Israeli regime must be held accountable by the international community for 'acts of aggression against Iran and the resulting instability in the Persian Gulf region.'

The two diplomats reviewed bilateral relations and highlighted the importance of strengthening long-standing ties between Tehran and Seoul through a forward-looking approach.

Referring to the situation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said the insecurity affecting the region and its broader global consequences stem from the aggressive actions of Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran. He emphasized that those must be held accountable for 'violations of international law and crimes committed against the Iranian nation.'

For his part, Cho reiterated South Korea’s support for ensuring maritime security and stability in regional and international waterways and expressed hope that diplomatic efforts would soon produce tangible results.

In a separate conversation, Araghchi and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, and ongoing diplomatic processes. According to reports, the two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and recent developments across West Asia.

Araghchi also held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, with the two diplomats discussing regional issues and diplomatic initiatives aimed at easing tensions in West Asia.

According to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the talks focused on the latest regional developments amid heightened tensions fueled by Washington’s threats of renewed military action against Iran over its peaceful nuclear program, as well as developments related to the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran imposed restrictions in the strategic waterway in early March, describing the move as part of its self-defense measures following 'the US-Israeli war of aggression' launched against the country on February 28.

In another diplomatic exchange, Araghchi spoke by phone with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The two sides reviewed the latest regional developments and exchanged views on ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The flurry of diplomatic contacts comes as regional tensions remain high and international efforts continue to prevent further escalation in the Persian Gulf and the wider West Asian region.