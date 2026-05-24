Iranians win medals at Oran 2026 Para Powerlifting African Open Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian para powerlifters claimed medals at the 2026 Para Powerlifting African Open Championships held in Oran, Algeria.

Mahdi Sayadi seized a gold medal in the Men's Over 107 kg for a total lift of 703kg.

His countryman Ahmad Aminzadeh seized the silver with 487kg and bronze medal went to Ghana’s Tahiru Haruna with 427kg.

Aminzadeh also won a gold medal in the BEST category with 247kg. Sayadi seized the silver in the division with 238kg and Haruna snatched bronze with 217kg.

Also, Aliakbar Gharibshahi won a gold medal in the Men's Up to 107 kg – TOTAL with 705kg. Ali Benmakhlouf of Algeria won the silver with 420kg and Moroccan Yassine El Ankouri won the bronze with 309kg.

Gharibshahi also won a gold medal at the Men's Up to 107 kg – BEST, followed by his countrymen Saman Razi and Reza Enayatollahi with 205kg and 200kg, respectively.

Nikoo Rozbahani of Iran also claimed a silver medal at the Women's Over 86 kg – BEST. She lifted 145kg in the weight class. The gold medal went to Nigerian athlete Folashade Oluwafemiayo with 160kg and Egyptian Amany Ali seized the bronze with 138kg.