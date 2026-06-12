Convention on Wetlands launching call for 2026-2028 Wetland City Accreditation

TEHRAN - The Convention on Wetlands is launching its call for applications for the Wetland City Accreditation for the 2026–2028 triennium.

This accreditation aims to recognize cities that maintain a positive and sustainable relationship with wetlands, particularly those of international importance.

It promotes the conservation and wise use of urban and peri-urban wetlands; the integration of wetlands into urban planning; public awareness and citizen participation; and the development of sustainable socio-economic benefits for local communities.

Resolution XII.10, adopted in 2015 during the 12th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP12), endorsed the establishment of an accreditation scheme, “Wetland City Accreditation of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands”.

Under this resolution, Contracting Parties recognize “the huge potential of urban areas in terms of education and public awareness related to wetlands conservation” and that the accreditation scheme “can assist cities, Contracting Parties and stakeholders in promoting awareness on the wise use and conservation of wetlands”.

This accreditation scheme grants cities with branding opportunities and global recognition as model cities that maintain a strong and positive relationship with wetlands.

To date, 74 cities from 27 countries have been officially recognized as “Wetland Cities” by the Convention on Wetlands.

The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands was signed in the city of Ramsar, Iran, in 1971. This intergovernmental treaty provides the framework for international cooperation on wetland conservation. The convention officially came into force in 1975. Since then, many countries have become Contracting Parties to the convention.

The conservation and sustainable management of wetlands and their associated aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, the protection of migratory birds and wetland-dependent species, international cooperation on the exchange of knowledge and joint management of wetlands, especially transboundary wetlands, are among the main objectives of the Ramsar Convention.

Over time, the convention has developed management and research tools and has shared expertise among countries. More than 2,400 wetlands have been designated by the contracting parties.

The goal of the Ramsar Regional Centre – Central and West Asia (RRC-CWA) is to enhance the implementation of the Ramsar Convention in the region through training, research, advocacy, and public awareness programs. The RRC-CWA supports implementation activities of contracting parties for the effective management and conservation of wetlands. The contracting parties include 15 countries, namely Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan.

In February 2025, Gandoman Wetland, a permanent inland freshwater wetland located in the Middle Zagros mountain range, was registered as Iran's 27th wetland of international importance.

Gandoman, along with two other cities, namely Babol in northern Mazandaran Province, and Kiashahr in northern Gilan Province, has also been awarded Ramsar wetland city accreditation.

Wetlands conservation projects

Iran’s geography is distinct, teeming with diverse landscapes. In Iran, 141 wetlands with ecological value, with an area of over 3 million hectares, have been identified, 27 of which were listed in the International Ramsar Convention.

The Department of Environment (DOE) has announced the beginning of a new phase of the wetlands conservation project (2025 –2028) to strengthen sustainable livelihoods and alleviate pressure on the wetlands ecosystem.

Backed by successful experiences in Lake Urmia, the basins in Gilan, Fars, Parishan, and those in East and West Azerbaijan provinces, the project has provided the basis for promoting wetland protection and improving sustainable resource utilization, IRIB quoted Fereshteh Jadori, an official with DOE, as saying on November 25.

The pilot implementation of the project in Shadegan and Behbahan in the previous phase yielded significant results, and these achievements led the project to enter a new phase with the support of international institutions and domestic agencies, she added.

The official went on to highlight the role of technical and vocational education and training in empowering local people to protect wetlands and improve their income.

The most recent strategies taken for the conservation of the wetlands are as follows. In June 2025, the DOE and the Ministry of Agriculture signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch a national plan for empowering local communities to protect and promote the sustainable use of wetlands.

In February 2025, the DOE and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) extended their partnership by signing a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) to conserve Iranian wetlands projects in the country.

The MOU was signed by the head of DOE, Shina Ansari, and Resident Representative ad interim for UNDP in Iran, Ayshanie Medagangoda-Labé, in a meeting in Bushehr province, ISNA reported.