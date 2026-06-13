Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to be laid to rest in Mashhad on July 9

TEHRAN - The funeral and burial ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, will be held in the holy city of Mashhad on July 9.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the office responsible for preserving and publishing the works of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. It said the late Leader will be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

The statement said farewell ceremonies for the martyred Leader’s body will be held at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on July 4 and 5, corresponding to the 19th and 20th days of Muharram. It added that a funeral procession in Tehran will be held on July 6, while another procession will take place in the holy city of Qom the next day.

The organizers invited “all noble and dear people, the free people of the world, followers of the school of Islam, and those interested in Iran” to participate in the ceremonies and bid farewell to the martyred Leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred on the first day of the joint US-Israeli aggression on February 28 in his office in Tehran.

Many of his family members, including his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and grandchild, were also martyred. Several senior military commanders were also assassinated in the same strike.

Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the martyred Leader’s son, as the third Leader of the Islamic Revolution on March 8. Since his election, the new Leader has called for pursuing the path of his father and has emphasized preserving national unity and solidarity.

